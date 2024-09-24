Teledyne awarded $47 million for UGV support
Teledyne FLIR Defense has been awarded two contracts worth a total of as much as US$47 million to support a range of the company’s UGVs across the US Department of Defence (DoD) and other US government agencies.
The first contract is for the US DoD and is valued at up to $32 million. It will support sustainment of the Man-Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) and Common Robotic Systems-Heavy (CRS-H) UGVs.
The second contract is valued at up to $15 million and will cover a range of US government agencies, as well as meeting requirements for Foreign Military Sales and customer requirements for platforms, training or parts. Platforms included in the contract include FLIR Defense FirstLook 110 and SUGV 310 small UGVs, PackBot medium UGV and Kobra 725 large UGVs.
The two contracts span nearly the full portfolio of FLIR Defense’s UGVs from the 3kg throwable FirstLook to the man-portable PackBot up to the 260kg Kobra/CRS-H robot which is used for remote CBRN detection, larger ordnance disposal and other heavy-duty tasks.
Funding for the contracts will be provided with each delivery order received and both contracts feature a five-year performance period, with three base years and two option years.
Teledyne FLIR, then known as FLIR Systems Endeavour Robotics, was awarded a five-year production contract in November 2019 worth up to $109 million to build upwards of 350 Kobra UGVs.
In June last year Teledyne FLIR announced it had delivered the 1,000th MTRS or Centaur UGV to the US Army under the MTRS Increment II contract.
The company has been providing FirstLook UGVs since 2012, then as Endeavour Robotics, when an order was placed by the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization.
