TECRO requests Stinger missiles

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale of Stinger missiles to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 8 July.

In a package worth $223.56 million, TECRO has requested 250 Block I -92F MANPAD Stinger missiles and four Block I -92F MANPAD Stinger Fly-to-Buy missiles.

Also included is one captive flight trainer, 23 field handling trainers, 108 gripstock control groups, 108 medium thermal weapon sights, seven tracking head trainers, along with supporting equipment.

The equipment will contribute to Taiwan’s aims to update its military capabilities while further enhancing greater interoperability with the US.

If the sale goes ahead, the principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems.