Target acquisition systems show room for improvement

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
User feedback and technological advances have already prompted one manufacturer to improve its target acquisition system. But according to some military personnel, combining target acquisition with infantry unit-operated small UAS (sUAS) would make them more helpful to frontline troops in combat operations.
David Harel, CEO of Israeli manufacturer Asio Technologies, described various improvements to the Pointer system. He told Shephard that the mission computer has been upgraded to give the system ‘limitless capabilities’ for communications, data processing and multimedia.
Pointer now includes a 3D model view, enhanced terrain analysis capabilities and augmentation of geolocated map entities for rapid orientation ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.