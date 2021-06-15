To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

Target acquisition systems show room for improvement

15th June 2021 - 16:36 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

Pointer target acquisition system. (Photo: Asio Technologies)

User feedback and technological advances have enabled enhancements to target acquisition technology but there is the potential for even more to be done.

User feedback and technological advances have already prompted one manufacturer to improve its target acquisition system. But according to some military personnel, combining target acquisition with infantry unit-operated small UAS (sUAS) would make them more helpful to frontline troops in combat operations.

David Harel, CEO of Israeli manufacturer Asio Technologies, described various improvements to the Pointer system. He told Shephard that the mission computer has been upgraded to give the system ‘limitless capabilities’ for communications, data processing and multimedia. 

Pointer now includes a 3D model view, enhanced terrain analysis capabilities and augmentation of geolocated map entities for rapid orientation ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users