Target acquisition systems show room for improvement

User feedback and technological advances have already prompted one manufacturer to improve its target acquisition system. But according to some military personnel, combining target acquisition with infantry unit-operated small UAS (sUAS) would make them more helpful to frontline troops in combat operations.

David Harel, CEO of Israeli manufacturer Asio Technologies, described various improvements to the Pointer system. He told Shephard that the mission computer has been upgraded to give the system ‘limitless capabilities’ for communications, data processing and multimedia.

Pointer now includes a 3D model view, enhanced terrain analysis capabilities and augmentation of geolocated map entities for rapid orientation ...