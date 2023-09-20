Taiwan unveils new XT-112 5.56mm assault rifle

The state-owned 205th Arsenal of the Taiwan Armaments Bureau revealed its newest assault rifle design, the XT-112 of 5.56x45mm calibre, during TADTE 2023 in Taipei.

This project began in 2020, and this was the first time for the XT-112 to appear to the public. The rifle has a 600m effective range, and its design incorporates human factors and ergonomic design.

Overall, it follows the bloodline of preceding T65 and T91 rifles, since the XT-112 continues to use the AR piston concept.

Its magazine capacity is 30 rounds, and a shell deflector permits left-handed shooters to use the weapon safely. The