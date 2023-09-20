Taiwan unveils new XT-112 5.56mm assault rifle
The state-owned 205th Arsenal of the Taiwan Armaments Bureau revealed its newest assault rifle design, the XT-112 of 5.56x45mm calibre, during TADTE 2023 in Taipei.
This project began in 2020, and this was the first time for the XT-112 to appear to the public. The rifle has a 600m effective range, and its design incorporates human factors and ergonomic design.
Overall, it follows the bloodline of preceding T65 and T91 rifles, since the XT-112 continues to use the AR piston concept.
Its magazine capacity is 30 rounds, and a shell deflector permits left-handed shooters to use the weapon safely. The
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Taiwan reveals new indigenous scout vehicle at TADTE 2023 defence show
Taiwan's military establishment has developed a new 4x4 reconnaissance vehicle design, displayed for the first time at the TADTE defence expo in Taipei last week.
-
Insight: Why the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle is making a clean sweep of Nordic markets
Shephard Defence Insight explores the evolution of BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 IFV from its inception in the late 1980s to the latest CV90 MkIV, detailing the order history and upgrade packages of its ten European customers.
-
DSEI 2023: Elbit exhibits export version of Crossbow mortar turret
Elbit Systems has unveiled a lightweight export model of its Crossbow 120mm mortar system being developed for the Israel Defense Forces.
-
As the Ukraine war passes the 18-month mark, how are NATO’s factories meeting the artillery challenge?
NATO is rapidly increasing its supply of equipment to Ukraine in a number of key areas including tube artillery and, crucially, its ammunition. Shephard analyses how the alliance's members are stepping up to this challenge after years of industrial neglect.
-
DSEI 2023: Patria adds remote weapon station to NEMO mortar turret
Patria's NEMO 120mm turreted mortar system has received a defensive upgrade with a Kongsberg R4 remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a .50cal machine gun.