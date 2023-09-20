To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Taiwan unveils new XT-112 5.56mm assault rifle

20th September 2023 - 00:21 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

RSS

The 5.56mm XT-112 rifle is a new weapon from the 205th Arsenal. (Photo: Charles Au)

Taiwan's state-owned arsenal unveiled a new assault rifle at the TADTE defence show in Taipei.

The state-owned 205th Arsenal of the Taiwan Armaments Bureau revealed its newest assault rifle design, the XT-112 of 5.56x45mm calibre, during TADTE 2023 in Taipei.

This project began in 2020, and this was the first time for the XT-112 to appear to the public. The rifle has a 600m effective range, and its design incorporates human factors and ergonomic design. 

Overall, it follows the bloodline of preceding T65 and T91 rifles, since the XT-112 continues to use the AR piston concept.

Its magazine capacity is 30 rounds, and a shell deflector permits left-handed shooters to use the weapon safely. The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Charles Au

Author

Charles Au

Charles was born in Malaysia, but educated in Taiwan. He is currently based in the …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us