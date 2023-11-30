Swiss Leopards to fill holes left by Ukraine-bound tanks

Switzerland has sold 25 retired Leopard 2 MBTs to Rheinmetall on the condition the specific vehicles will not see service with Ukraine as the Swiss government’s continues to maintain clear neutrality.

The vehicles will be used to replace other tanks supplied to the Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia.

The deal has been a year in the making, coming after a vote in the Swiss parliament in September and final formal approval from the government earlier this month, following an export request by the Swiss Army.

Switzerland’s strict adherence to it policy of neutrality and regulations around export rules meant the