Swiss Leopards to fill holes left by Ukraine-bound tanks
Switzerland has sold 25 retired Leopard 2 MBTs to Rheinmetall on the condition the specific vehicles will not see service with Ukraine as the Swiss government’s continues to maintain clear neutrality.
The vehicles will be used to replace other tanks supplied to the Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia.
The deal has been a year in the making, coming after a vote in the Swiss parliament in September and final formal approval from the government earlier this month, following an export request by the Swiss Army.
Switzerland’s strict adherence to it policy of neutrality and regulations around export rules meant the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Saab to support South Korea’s Arthur weapon locating system
Saab will provide support and spare parts for South Korea’s Arthur weapons locating systems. Arthur has been in service with South Korea since 2009 and the country has been the largest operator of the system.
-
Elbit Systems to supply USMC with NVGs under $500 million deal
Elbit Systems of America has secured a second five-year contract to supply Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles (SBNVG) to the US Marine Corps.