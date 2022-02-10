Swedes choose Patria for Pasi modernisation

Swedish XA-203 vehicles will undergo an MLU. (Photo: Jochr)

Patria says work on an MLU for Swedish XA Pasi series wheeled APCs ‘will start immediately’.

Patria is to implement an MLU for XA Pasi series wheeled APCs operated by the Swedish Armed Forces.

The Finnish company announced a €28 million ($32.13 million) contract from the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV to modernise 168 six-wheeled XA Pasi 202/203 (Patgb 202/203) vehicles.

These vehicles were delivered to Sweden in the early 2000s.

Work on the MLU ‘will start immediately with the first deliveries already this year and with the entire fleet upgraded by the end of 2025’, Patria stated on 8 February.

The upgrade covers include the engine and chassis plus electrical and hydraulic systems, ‘and will provide decades of added service life for the vehicles’, Patria added.

Estonia recently renewed its lifecycle support deal with Patria for XA-180EST and XA-188 wheeled APCs.