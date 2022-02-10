Swedes choose Patria for Pasi modernisation

Thailand to test out combat UGV
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute
Patria is to implement an MLU for XA Pasi series wheeled APCs operated by the Swedish Armed Forces.
The Finnish company announced a €28 million ($32.13 million) contract from the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV to modernise 168 six-wheeled XA Pasi 202/203 (Patgb 202/203) vehicles.
These vehicles were delivered to Sweden in the early 2000s.
Work on the MLU ‘will start immediately with the first deliveries already this year and with the entire fleet upgraded by the end of 2025’, Patria stated on 8 February.
The upgrade covers include the engine and chassis plus electrical and hydraulic systems, ‘and will provide decades of added service life for the vehicles’, Patria added.
Estonia recently renewed its lifecycle support deal with Patria for XA-180EST and XA-188 wheeled APCs.
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute
The Lithuanian Army Command procured 34 Boomerang shooter detection systems to equip the National Armed Forces’ fleet of next-generation combat vehicles. The system will be delivered in mid-2022.
Technologies used in the delay-plagued Altay MBT programme will be installed on Turkish Leopard 2A4s in a new modernisation programme.
Released on 8 February, the service’s first Climate Strategy stated that fully electric light-duty non-tactical vehicles should be fielded by 2027 and all-electric non-tactical vehicles by 2035.
The Indian Army is seeking details on new ballistic helmets for troops.
The 6x6 CAVS APC will feature driver night vision systems from Senop.