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Sweden seeks US HIMARS missile system to expand long-range strike capability

13th March 2026 - 16:54 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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US Army’s Lockheed Martin M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launching a standard rocket. (Photo: US Army)

The proposed $920 million deal would provide Sweden with a step up from its existing tube artillery and align the country with other northern European nations that have selected the HIMARS platform.

The US Department of State has announced there is a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Sweden to purchase the Lockheed Martin M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and a complete family of missiles.

If and when this goes ahead it will provide Sweden with the ability to engage targets at longer ranges with a higher precision effect than its current tube artillery which is based on the BAE Systems 155 mm/52-calibre Archer.

The value of the proposed deal is estimated to be US$920 million. The package includes 20 M142 HIMARS launchers, 35 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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