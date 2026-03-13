Sweden seeks US HIMARS missile system to expand long-range strike capability

The US Department of State has announced there is a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Sweden to purchase the Lockheed Martin M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and a complete family of missiles.

If and when this goes ahead it will provide Sweden with the ability to engage targets at longer ranges with a higher precision effect than its current tube artillery which is based on the BAE Systems 155 mm/52-calibre Archer.

The value of the proposed deal is estimated to be US$920 million. The package includes 20 M142 HIMARS launchers, 35 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (