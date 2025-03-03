To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sweden orders $131 million worth of trucks for armed forces

3rd March 2025 - 11:58 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Delivery of the Volvo and Scania trucks is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. (Photo: FMV)

The deal with Volvo and Scania includes 300 4×4 truck and 300 6×6 trucks, with both orders including options for a further 200 vehicles.

Sweden’s defence procurement agency (Försvarets materielverk, FMV) has ordered 775 trucks for its armed forces from local manufacturers Scania and Volvo.

The deal is worth SEK1.4 billion (US$131 million) is for 75 6×6 vans with an option for an additional 75, 300 flatbed trucks 4×4 with canopy and tail lift with an option for an additional 200 and 100 roll-top trucks 6×6 with an option for an additional 100 all from Scania.

Under the contract Volvo will supply 300 6×6 flatbed trucks with canopy and tail lift with an option for an additional 200.

The deal was described by the FMV as “are partly an extension of previously delivered vehicles that have been used by the armed forces in recent years”.

“It also [provides] new capabilities in the form of a 6×6 flatbed truck with canopy and tail lift. The order is made from an existing framework agreement, but in renewed competition,” the agency stated. 

A previous order was placed in late 2021 for Scania and Volvo to provide 487 logistics vehicles and deliveries occurred in 2022. The order had a total value of approximately SEK700 million and was designed as part of an effort to replace an ageing Swedish military fleet.

According to the FMV at the time, the Swedish armed services “have a great need for utility logistics vehicles without major customisations”. About 60 of the trucks in the 2021 order were equipped with cranes and another 30 include trailers and carts.

