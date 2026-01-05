To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Supply of new self-propelled guns is rising to meet looming demand

5th January 2026 - 09:07 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin, Ireland

The Paladin SPH is operated in its thousands. (Photo: US Army)

As the need for self-propelled artillery continues to climb across Europe and NATO-allied nations, orders for existing capabilities continue to roll in while new and improved weapons are on the way.

There has been a surge in demand for self-propelled guns (SPGs) or self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) in recent years, with some of the major beneficiaries being the venerable BAE Systems’ M109 Paladin, Hanwha Aerospace’s K9 Thunder, KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) France’s CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie (CAESAR), BAE Systems Bofors’ Archer and KNDS Germany’s PzH 2000.

There are more than 13,000 of these five types in service, while twice that number of all types are believed to be in service across the world.

Across NATO and Western European NATO-allied countries, such as Partnership for Peace members, the

