Supply of new self-propelled guns is rising to meet looming demand

There has been a surge in demand for self-propelled guns (SPGs) or self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) in recent years, with some of the major beneficiaries being the venerable BAE Systems’ M109 Paladin, Hanwha Aerospace’s K9 Thunder, KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) France’s CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie (CAESAR), BAE Systems Bofors’ Archer and KNDS Germany’s PzH 2000.

There are more than 13,000 of these five types in service, while twice that number of all types are believed to be in service across the world.

Across NATO and Western European NATO-allied countries, such as Partnership for Peace members, the