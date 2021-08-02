State Department approves Javelin sale to Thailand

USMC troops fire Javelin during an exercise in Thailand in 2014. (Photo: USMC/Sgt Matthew Troyer)

Thailand may receive Javelin antitank missiles to replace decades-old 106mm recoilless rifles.

Thailand could receive a package of 300 Javelin FGM-148 antitank missiles and related equipment worth an estimated $83.5 million under the FMS programme, after the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 30 July notified Congress of a possible sale.

The Lockheed Martin-Raytheon Javelin JV was named as lead contractor on the State Department-approved deal.

Aside from the Javelin missiles, the FMS package includes 50 command launch units; training equipment and missile simulation rounds; technical assistance; and various logistics and programme support services.

Javelin would replace obsolete 106mm recoilless rifles that the Royal Thai Army [RTA] acquired as part of US military assistance programme during the Vietnam War era.

‘This proposed sale will allow the RTA to modernise their light anti-tank capability and maintain its current force posture, as well as enhance interoperability with the US during operations and training exercises,’ the DSCA noted.