To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

State Department approves Javelin sale to Thailand

2nd August 2021 - 17:37 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

USMC troops fire Javelin during an exercise in Thailand in 2014. (Photo: USMC/Sgt Matthew Troyer)

Thailand may receive Javelin antitank missiles to replace decades-old 106mm recoilless rifles.

Thailand could receive a package of 300 Javelin FGM-148 antitank missiles and related equipment worth an estimated $83.5 million under the FMS programme, after the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 30 July notified Congress of a possible sale.

The Lockheed Martin-Raytheon Javelin JV was named as lead contractor on the State Department-approved deal.

Aside from the Javelin missiles, the FMS package includes 50 command launch units; training equipment and missile simulation rounds; technical assistance; and various logistics and programme support services.

Javelin would replace obsolete 106mm recoilless rifles that the Royal Thai Army [RTA] acquired as part of US military assistance programme during the Vietnam War era.

‘This proposed sale will allow the RTA to modernise their light anti-tank capability and maintain its current force posture, as well as enhance interoperability with the US during operations and training exercises,’ the DSCA noted.

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users