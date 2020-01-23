South Korea pulls the plug on K11 weapon

A report recently released by South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense announced the end of S&T Motiv’s years-long attempt at creating a combination rifle airburst grenade launcher for infantrymen.

The 106-page report – in which sensitive numeral specifications and other descriptions were redacted – elaborated on a number of glaring mechanical and administrative issues that plagued the K11 and eventually caused its cancellation.

The K11 is a 20-round bullpup-design 20mm grenade launcher paired with a 5.56x45mm select-fire host rifle. Both weapons are designed with a central fire control system (FCS) that incorporates an optic.

The laser rangefinder enclosed in the