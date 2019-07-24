To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Slovakian tactical vehicle procurement hits a major roadblock

24th July 2019 - 12:37 GMT | by Michal Jarocki in Warsaw

RSS

The Slovak Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been forced to suspend the procurement of a series of new multirole tactical 4x4 vehicles due to an ongoing review of the tender evaluation procedure.

The Office for Public Procurement (UVO), a government body responsible for controlling execution of public tenders according to the country’s law, announced its decision at the start of July  to suspend the tender for the supply of a series of multirole tactical 4x4 vehicles. The MoD's tender was launched at the start of June 2019. 

According to Janka Zvončeková, UVO’s spokesperson, the organisation ‘issued a preliminary measure, which

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Michal Jarocki

Author

Michal Jarocki

Michal Jarocki is a Shephard correspondent based in Warsaw, Poland. He is reporting on military …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us