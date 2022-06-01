Skanska to deliver British Army vehicle storage facility

The UK MoD awarded a £259 million ($326 million) contract to Skanska UK on 31 May to deliver the Vehicle Storage Support Programme (VSSP) at Ashchurch, Tewkesbury. The deal was facilitated via the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

Skanska will work together with technical services provider MACE to provide effective storage and maintenance for the British Army’s land vehicle fleet. The project will involve the demolition and regeneration of the current site by providing new infrastructure.

The new buildings will offer controlled humidity environment (CHE) storage for 4,100 vehicles and works will begin in September with all construction activities expected to conclude by 2027.

VSSP senior responsible owner Belinda Lunn said: ‘Whilst the majority of the army’s vehicle fleet is either on, or [under] training for operations, a sizeable fleet is centrally stored to ensure that they are ready to deploy when required.

‘VSSP will redevelop this centralised facility and deliver a modern, sustainable storage solution that ensures operational readiness of the army’s vehicles by minimising the need for maintenance.’

Managing director of Skanska UK's construction arm Steve Holbrook added: ‘We’re also proud to continue to help drive greener solutions as part of this complex project and plan to make significant use of modern methods of construction to drive down carbon emissions.’