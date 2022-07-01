To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Singapore to get wheeled artillery and Bronco 3s from 2024

1st July 2022 - 07:21 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

The Bronco 3 will serve as the Next-Generation Armoured Tracked Carrier in Singapore. (MINDEF)

Singapore's defence minister provided updates on artillery, tracked carriers, submarines and the country's new Digital and Intelligence Service.

The Singapore Army is expected to receive new self-propelled artillery and tracked carriers from 2024 as part of its platform renewal process. This is the first time a delivery timeline has been revealed for these two new platforms.

Details of the so-called Next-Generation Howitzer (NGH) remain vague, although Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) says it will replace the Primus SPH and FH2000 towed gun.

The NGH’s operating concept is expected to follow the BAE Systems Archer, with a fully automated self-loading 155mm gun and a lean crew of 2-4. Delivery likely to take place in 2024.

Then, a new

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us