Singapore to get wheeled artillery and Bronco 3s from 2024
The Singapore Army is expected to receive new self-propelled artillery and tracked carriers from 2024 as part of its platform renewal process. This is the first time a delivery timeline has been revealed for these two new platforms.
Details of the so-called Next-Generation Howitzer (NGH) remain vague, although Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) says it will replace the Primus SPH and FH2000 towed gun.
The NGH’s operating concept is expected to follow the BAE Systems Archer, with a fully automated self-loading 155mm gun and a lean crew of 2-4. Delivery likely to take place in 2024.
Then, a new
