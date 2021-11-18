Singapore issues P30 pistol as new sidearm

CAMM emerges as favourite for Narew programme
Poland is expected to procure CAMM ahead of Kongsberg/Raytheon’s NASAMS and Rafael’s SPYDER-SR under the Narew programme.
The Singapore Army has quietly procured the Heckler & Koch P30 pistol as its new standard-issue sidearm, replacing the SIG Sauer P226.
The pistol was first witnessed in an Army Deployment Force video in October as its sidearm. However, it is common for specialised units to use their own pistols.
Later, in November, the Military Police Command was seen in another video conducting live-fire drills with the P30, suggesting the German-made pistol is now standard issue.
A MINDEF spokesperson said the P30 was introduced in November 2018 and replaced the P226 that had been in service since 1985.
The …
The company will supply the SIGMA system probably to the Singapore Armed Forces
Despite the threat of CAATSA sanctions, India has proceeded with its S-400 procurement from Russia.
Rheinmetall has successfully tested composite rubber tracks for the Lynx KF41, allowing for flexible configurations.
EOS in Australia is now offering a laser weapon turret as protection against airborne threats such as UAVs and loitering munitions.
Elbit Systems and Roboteam’s newest uncrewed ground vehicle has been unveiled, improving upon its predecessor the Probot.