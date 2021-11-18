To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore issues P30 pistol as new sidearm

18th November 2021 - 20:44 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

A Singapore military policeman is firing a Heckler & Koch P30 pistol. (Singapore Army)

Singapore's army has been transitioning to a new 9mm pistol.

The Singapore Army has quietly procured the Heckler & Koch P30 pistol as its new standard-issue sidearm, replacing the SIG Sauer P226.

The pistol was first witnessed in an Army Deployment Force video in October as its sidearm. However, it is common for specialised units to use their own pistols.

Later, in November, the Military Police Command was seen in another video conducting live-fire drills with the P30, suggesting the German-made pistol is now standard issue.

A MINDEF spokesperson said the P30 was introduced in November 2018 and replaced the P226 that had been in service since 1985.

The …

