Singapore commissions Hunter engineer vehicle variant
The Singapore Army has commissioned the Armoured Engineer Vehicle variant of the Hunter armoured fighting vehicle, which will eventually replace the FV180 combat engineering tractor in service since the 1990s.
Designated as the HT-AEV, the vehicle was developed in collaboration with the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and ST Engineering. Like the Hunter AFV, the HT-AEV will be fully digitised and enable closed-hatched operations with an all-round camera system. It will also feature a digital C4 system for connectivity with other Hunter platforms.
Operated by a crew of two, the vehicle will be fitted with a front-loader system
