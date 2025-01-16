To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore commissions Hunter engineer vehicle variant

16th January 2025 - 08:02 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

The HT-AEV will replace the Singapore Army’s FV180 combat engineering tractor. (Photo: Singapore Army)

The HT-AEV, developed in partnership with DSTA and ST Engineering, will be an advanced armoured engineer vehicle designed to enhance obstacle-clearing capabilities.

The Singapore Army has commissioned the Armoured Engineer Vehicle variant of the Hunter armoured fighting vehicle, which will eventually replace the FV180 combat engineering tractor in service since the 1990s.

Designated as the HT-AEV, the vehicle was developed in collaboration with the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and ST Engineering. Like the Hunter AFV, the HT-AEV will be fully digitised and enable closed-hatched operations with an all-round camera system. It will also feature a digital C4 system for connectivity with other Hunter platforms.

Operated by a crew of two, the vehicle will be fitted with a front-loader system

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

