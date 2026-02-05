Singapore Airshow 2026: ST Engineering’s Terrex s5 highlights hybrid power’s role in future warfare
ST Engineering (STE) is showcasing its Terrex s5 hybrid-electric drive (HED) 8×8 armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) at the Singapore Airshow 2026, taking centre stage at its pavilion.
The display is boosted by news that Singapore’s Ministry of Defence awarded a contract in late January for an undisclosed number of Terrex s5, to be designated Titan once in service with the Singapore Army.
Previous defence exhibitions featured the Terrex s5 with a conventional internal combustion engine; this is the first time the HED variant has been showcased. The “s5” denotes the five key attributes ST Engineering highlights: smartness, superiority, sustainability, survivability
US DoD task force’s DroneHunter acquisition lays groundwork for Replicator 2 CUAS strategy
As the US Department of Defense looks to counter the growing threat of uncrewed aerial systems to improve homeland security, the DroneHunter acquisition could point to future commercial innovation.
Norway opts for Hanwha’s Chunmoo for long-range fires under $2 billion deal
The selection of Hanwha’s K239 Chunmoo long-range precision fires system, with a contract expected to be signed on 30 January, makes Norway the second European country to choose the system. It is expected an operational system will be in service within four years.
Canada looking to expedite purchase of armoured fighting vehicle and a new tank
Canada is improving its Leopard main battle tank fleet but before this is fully completed, it is expected to begin looking for new vehicles.