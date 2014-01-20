SHOT 2014: Revision secures IHPS contract

Revision Military provided details of its US Army contract for a next generation helmet system at the SHOT Show 2014.

The company secured a $783,000 contract for PEO Soldier's Integrated Head Protection System (IHPS) Soldier Protective System (SPS), a two-year development-to-acquisition programme. Additional options could take the contract up to $15 million.

Revision was one of three companies to receive awards under IHPS. The other two are 3M/Ceradyne and Gentex.

PEO Soldier is running the three vendors through two initial phases, during which each firm will provide between 50 and 400 samples of their IHPS.

‘For three weeks straight