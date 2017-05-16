Serbia kitted out with indigenous vehicles

The Serbian military and internal security forces have begun ordering indigenous armour vehicles and self-propelled artillery.

The news had been announced openly for the first time by Serbian Prime Minister Alexander Vucic in March 2017, who said in front of the press that a significant order was to be placed to the local manufacturer and arms exporter Yugoimport SDPR.

Later on it was revealed that the order would include 12 Lazar 3 armoured personnel carriers and 12 Nora B-52 155mm self-propelled howitzersfor the Serbian Land Force.

The Serbian Gendarmerie service in the structure of the Ministry of Interior will get