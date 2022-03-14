Safran to provide full suite of portable optronics for Land 17 Phase 2

Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia announced on 14 March that it has been awarded a subcontract by Collins Aerospace to provide its full suite of advanced portable optronics to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as part of the Project Land 17 Phase 2 Digital Terminal Control Systems (DTCS) Capability Assurance Program.

Safran will complete delivery of this equipment by mid-2023.

JIM Compact, Moskito TI and Sterna systems from Safran (along with tripods) will all be integrated by Collins Aerospace into the DTCS.

In particular, Safran highlighted that the Sterna gyro-based target acquisition system ‘will give the Australian Defence Force a brand-new capability, offering critical assistance to operators who require a high level of accuracy regardless of weather, battlespace interference or GPS-denied environments’.