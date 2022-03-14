To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Safran to provide full suite of portable optronics for Land 17 Phase 2

14th March 2022 - 13:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Moskito TI optronics system. (Photo: Safran)

Safran will provide JIM Compact, Moskito TI and Sterna portable optronics to the Australian Defence Force under Project Land 17 Phase 2.

Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia announced on 14 March that it has been awarded a subcontract by Collins Aerospace to provide its full suite of advanced portable optronics to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as part of the Project Land 17 Phase 2 Digital Terminal Control Systems (DTCS) Capability Assurance Program.

Safran will complete delivery of this equipment by mid-2023.

JIM Compact, Moskito TI and Sterna systems from Safran (along with tripods) will all be integrated by Collins Aerospace into the DTCS.

In particular, Safran highlighted that the Sterna gyro-based target acquisition system ‘will give the Australian Defence Force a brand-new capability, offering critical assistance to operators who require a high level of accuracy regardless of weather, battlespace interference or GPS-denied environments’.

