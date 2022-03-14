Safran to provide full suite of portable optronics for Land 17 Phase 2

Swiss to field retractable Cobra mortars in 2024
Swiss Army artillery units will be equipped from 2024 with the latest RUAG Defence 120mm Cobra smoothbore recoiling mortar system on a modified GDELS-Mowag Piranha IV 8x8 APC.
Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia announced on 14 March that it has been awarded a subcontract by Collins Aerospace to provide its full suite of advanced portable optronics to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as part of the Project Land 17 Phase 2 Digital Terminal Control Systems (DTCS) Capability Assurance Program.
Safran will complete delivery of this equipment by mid-2023.
JIM Compact, Moskito TI and Sterna systems from Safran (along with tripods) will all be integrated by Collins Aerospace into the DTCS.
In particular, Safran highlighted that the Sterna gyro-based target acquisition system ‘will give the Australian Defence Force a brand-new capability, offering critical assistance to operators who require a high level of accuracy regardless of weather, battlespace interference or GPS-denied environments’.
Swiss Army artillery units will be equipped from 2024 with the latest RUAG Defence 120mm Cobra smoothbore recoiling mortar system on a modified GDELS-Mowag Piranha IV 8x8 APC.
India's home-grown delivery of towed howitzers has been stuttering, but progress is now being made.
Nioa is trialling T-Worx’s smart gun rail system, which could be brought into use with the Australian Defence Force.
Lockheed Martin receives new OpFires contract modification to achieve system-level critical design security by September 2022.
General Atomics has announced further success with the development of gun-launched projectile designs.
Contract modification from US Army will see Raytheon and Lockheed Martin provide additional support to US users and 14 FMS customers.