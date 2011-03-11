Saab receives significant order for the Carl-Gustaf system
Defence and security company Saab has received a significant order for ammunition to the Carl-Gustaf man-portable weapon system. The order amounts to MSEK 1155.
The order comprises the production of anti-armor ammunition to the Carl-Gustaf system. Delivery will start in September 2011 and continue throughout 2012. The contract also includes an option that can give further orders for up to approximately MSEK 500, with deliveries in 2013. Production will take place in Karlskoga, Sweden.
"The order is of large value for Saab, and is estimated to create approximately 40 new job opportunities within Saab's production unit in Karlskoga, as well as new jobs with our sub-suppliers," says Tomas Samuelsson, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab's business area Dynamics.
The industry's nature is such that depending on circumstances concerning the product and customer, information regarding the customer will not be announced.
The Carl-Gustaf system has a long and successful history, but still proves itself to be a highly modern and capable ground support weapon. The system has successively been modernized and adapted to meet new requirements. With the Carl-Gustaf M3 version Saab offer state-of-the-art capability for demanding customers investing in the future.
Source: Saab
