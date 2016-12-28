SAAB receives NLAW order

Saab will deliver the Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) to an unnamed customer under an order announced on 22 December.

NLAW gives an individual soldier the ability to destroy heavily protected modern main battle tanks with a single shot. Immediately upon target detection, the soldier - without having to mount the system - can load the weapon and complete a lock-on before launch, attacking the tank from above.

Deliveries will take place during 2016 and 2017.

Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics, said: ‘There is an increased interest and demand for lightweight anti-tank weapons on the market and this order is a strong proof of our customers' trust in the NLAW system.

‘In many countries, there has been a large focus the last decade on building up the capability to fight a war on terror, but we now see that many countries again also realise that the capability to fight a modern mechanised enemy, on an individual soldier level, is becoming more and more important. A system like NLAW provides that capability.’