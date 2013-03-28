To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Saab announces new order for Arthur system

28th March 2013 - 16:07 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

Saab has announced that it has received a new order for its Arthur weapon locating system from an unnamed customer. The order, valued at MSEK 128, will see delivery take place in 2014.

Arthur is a C-band medium-range weapon-locating system that detects and locates enemy artillery fire. The system can perform a number of roles, including counter battery operations, fire control, peace enforcement missions and force protection by suppressing enemy rockets, artillery and mortars. It utilises a passive phased-array antenna technology for optimised performance. The technology provides a balance between mobility, range, accuracy, electronic counter-countermeasures, operational availability and operational cost.

Micael Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Electronic Defence Systems, said: ‘Saab is a leading provider of weapon locating systems and this order is proof of our customers' confidence in the performance [of] the Arthur system. We have now sold 80 Arthur systems and their availability is well proven from thousands of hours’ operation.’

The Arthur system is in use with multiple customers worldwide, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the UK, Greece, Czech Republic, Spain and Italy. No further details on this contract will be released.

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us