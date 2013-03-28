Saab announces new order for Arthur system

Saab has announced that it has received a new order for its Arthur weapon locating system from an unnamed customer. The order, valued at MSEK 128, will see delivery take place in 2014.

Arthur is a C-band medium-range weapon-locating system that detects and locates enemy artillery fire. The system can perform a number of roles, including counter battery operations, fire control, peace enforcement missions and force protection by suppressing enemy rockets, artillery and mortars. It utilises a passive phased-array antenna technology for optimised performance. The technology provides a balance between mobility, range, accuracy, electronic counter-countermeasures, operational availability and operational cost.



Micael Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Electronic Defence Systems, said: ‘Saab is a leading provider of weapon locating systems and this order is proof of our customers' confidence in the performance [of] the Arthur system. We have now sold 80 Arthur systems and their availability is well proven from thousands of hours’ operation.’



The Arthur system is in use with multiple customers worldwide, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the UK, Greece, Czech Republic, Spain and Italy. No further details on this contract will be released.