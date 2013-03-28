Saab announces new order for Arthur system
Saab has announced that it has received a new order for its Arthur weapon locating system from an unnamed customer. The order, valued at MSEK 128, will see delivery take place in 2014.
Arthur is a C-band medium-range weapon-locating system that detects and locates enemy artillery fire. The system can perform a number of roles, including counter battery operations, fire control, peace enforcement missions and force protection by suppressing enemy rockets, artillery and mortars. It utilises a passive phased-array antenna technology for optimised performance. The technology provides a balance between mobility, range, accuracy, electronic counter-countermeasures, operational availability and operational cost.
Micael Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Electronic Defence Systems, said: ‘Saab is a leading provider of weapon locating systems and this order is proof of our customers' confidence in the performance [of] the Arthur system. We have now sold 80 Arthur systems and their availability is well proven from thousands of hours’ operation.’
The Arthur system is in use with multiple customers worldwide, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the UK, Greece, Czech Republic, Spain and Italy. No further details on this contract will be released.
More from Land Warfare
-
Canada lines up over-the-horizon radar purchase from Australia
Ottawa is planning to procure a version of Australia’s Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN), which gives an over-the-horizon radar (OTHR) capability reaching approximately 3,000km for detection of air and sea targets.
-
US Army to receive Oshkosh’s next-gen autonomy-ready trucks by December
The company recently announced a new US$95 million order for the Palletized Load System A2 under the FHTV V agreement.
-
How the US Marine Corps “increased” Marines’ shooting accuracy by 99%
The new small arms training approach includes the use of data and simulation capabilities, as well as more realistic environments.
-
Lockheed nets $4.9 billion US Army contract to build more precision strike missiles
The PrSM missiles, known as Increment 1 weapon systems, will eventually replace the US Army’s Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).
-
US Army to field first human-machine platoon in two years
The Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office plans to deploy armoured and infantry platoon configurations around FY2027.
-
Avalon 2025: Hanwha signs engine deal with Penske for Redback IFVs
Penske Australia will also carry out local assembly and testing of Allison X1100 series cross-drive transmission under licence using kits supplied by South Korea's SNT Dynamics.