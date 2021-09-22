Saab announces new Carl-Gustaf M4 order

Germany orders armoured NBC vehicle upgrade
Five Fuchs A6A1 armoured NBC reconnaissance vehicles are to be upgraded by Rheinmetall – with the potential for more to follow.
Saab has received an order form an unnamed customer for its Carl-Gustaf M4 84mm recoilless anti-tank rifle and ammunition.
The deal is worth about SEK900 million ($104 million) and deliveries will take place in 2022.
Saab has signed contracts with 14 countries to sell the Carl-Gustaf M4 since its launch in 2014. The lightweight (7kg) and multirole weapon is compatible with advanced fire control devices and prepared for specialised ammunition.
‘The wide range of ammunition provides extreme tactical flexibility ready for any combat situation, delivering faster engagement, increased hit probability and greater effectiveness,’ the company claimed in a 16 September announcement.
Five Fuchs A6A1 armoured NBC reconnaissance vehicles are to be upgraded by Rheinmetall – with the potential for more to follow.
The Czech MoD intends to sign a contract imminently with Nexter for the supply of 52 units of Caesar artillery system. It will replace the obsolete DANA howitzer which has a 70s design and is in service with the Army for over 40 years.
Last week we launched Foss Unglossed, a new series of opinion newsletters by the world-renowned armour and artillery expert Chris Foss. The feedback on his …
Australia is looking for a Medium-Range Ground-Based Air Defence (MRGBAD) capability that will complement and integrate with existing air defence assets.
Linza armoured medical vehicles will be used for the first time in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Peace Mission-2021 exercise in Orenburg, southwest Russia.
The 76mm 3VD35 is designed to be used against high-precision air-launched missiles, artillery barrages and third-generation anti-tank missile systems such as Javelin.