Saab announces new Carl-Gustaf M4 order

Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle. (Photo: Saab)

Mystery customer places $104 million order for 84mm recoilless rifles.

Saab has received an order form an unnamed customer for its Carl-Gustaf M4 84mm recoilless anti-tank rifle and ammunition.

The deal is worth about SEK900 million ($104 million) and deliveries will take place in 2022.

Saab has signed contracts with 14 countries to sell the Carl-Gustaf M4 since its launch in 2014. The lightweight (7kg) and multirole weapon is compatible with advanced fire control devices and prepared for specialised ammunition.

‘The wide range of ammunition provides extreme tactical flexibility ready for any combat situation, delivering faster engagement, increased hit probability and greater effectiveness,’ the company claimed in a 16 September announcement.