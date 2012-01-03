Saab receives new Carl-Gustaf orders

Saab has announced that it has signed a contract for the delivery of additional M3 Carl-Gustaf man-portable weapon system components to an unnamed customer. According to the company the order is worth MSEK 105 and deliveries will take place during 2012.



Currently in export to more than 40 customers worldwide, the Carl-Gustaf system is a highly modern and capable ground support weapon. The system has been modernised and adapted to meet new requirements, with the Carl-Gustaf M3 version the most advanced configuration to date.