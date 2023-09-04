Russian Army to boost wheeled artillery forces with series of major contracts

On 16 August the Russian MoD signed a contract with JSC Burevestnik for delivery of a first batch of the 2S43 Malva 152mm 8x8 wheeled self-propelled howitzer (SPH).

In July 2023, Rostec announced that the Malva had successfully passed state trials.

While details of the contract were undisclosed, development of another version of the Malva SPH has already begun. According to a Rostec spokesperson, this new version will feature an increased firing range.

The maximum range for the current 2S43 is 25km with a rate of fire of 7-8 rounds per minute. Malva carries 30 projectiles on board and has