Russia starts operating Linza field ambulance

20th September 2021 - 19:39 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Linza is a 4x4 field ambulance based on the Taifun family. (Photo: Russian MoD)

Linza armoured medical vehicles will be used for the first time in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Peace Mission-2021 exercise in Orenburg, southwest Russia.

The Russian MoD has announced on 20 September that K-53949 Linza vehicles will be used for the first time in Peace Mission-2021, a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation exercise in Orenburg.

The Linza field ambulance is a 4x4 vehicle based on the Taifun family. It can reach the maximum speed of 105km/h, according to a press release from the Russian MoD.

Linza provides protection to crew and passengers from 7.62mm armour-piercing bullets and shrapnel, and under-armour withstands explosions of up to 8kg of TNT.

The Rosoboronexport website notes that Linza provides 'outstanding cross-country performance' and is designed for search, collection and evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield, centres of mass casualties and man-made disasters.

Linza can also be used to transport medical equipment and for the deployment of a battalion medical station.

The first batch of 10 field ambulances entered service with the Peacekeeping Brigade of the Guards Combined Army of the Central Military District in May 2021.

