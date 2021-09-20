Russia starts operating Linza field ambulance

Vehicle-protection ordnance enters service in Russia
The 76mm 3VD35 is designed to be used against high-precision air-launched missiles, artillery barrages and third-generation anti-tank missile systems such as Javelin.
The Russian MoD has announced on 20 September that K-53949 Linza vehicles will be used for the first time in Peace Mission-2021, a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation exercise in Orenburg.
The Linza field ambulance is a 4x4 vehicle based on the Taifun family. It can reach the maximum speed of 105km/h, according to a press release from the Russian MoD.
Linza provides protection to crew and passengers from 7.62mm armour-piercing bullets and shrapnel, and under-armour withstands explosions of up to 8kg of TNT.
The Rosoboronexport website notes that Linza provides 'outstanding cross-country performance' and is designed for search, collection and evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield, centres of mass casualties and man-made disasters.
Linza can also be used to transport medical equipment and for the deployment of a battalion medical station.
The first batch of 10 field ambulances entered service with the Peacekeeping Brigade of the Guards Combined Army of the Central Military District in May 2021.
The national MoD started operating a new radar detection station called 80K6KS1 ‘Phoenix’. It was integrated into the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system.
