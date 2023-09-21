To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Russia details new T-80 tank variant, reports plans for renewed production

Russia details new T-80 tank variant, reports plans for renewed production

21st September 2023 - 14:10 GMT | by Sam Cranny-Evans in London

RSS

The T-80BVM has not been built since 2001, but Russia is reportedly preparing to restart production. (Photo: Russian MoD)

Russia has introduced an upgraded version of the T-80BVM main battle tank, designed for increased survivability based on combat experiences in Ukraine and aims to restart production of the type after a 20-year gap.

Russia has provided details of a new variant of the T-80BVM main battle tank (MBT), which has been modified to improve survivability based on combat experiences in Ukraine, a documentary broadcast by Zvezda TV on 10 September states.

The new variant is unnamed, but was shown to be equipped with a modified roof screen carrying explosive-reactive armour (ERA), additional ERA on the rear of the turret and sides of the hull, and a jamming system to counter drones.

The jamming system has been referred to as 'Breakwater', and consists of two, cone-shaped antennas magnetically mounted on the turret front. The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Sam Cranny-Evans

Author

Sam Cranny-Evans

 

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us