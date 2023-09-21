Russia details new T-80 tank variant, reports plans for renewed production

Russia has provided details of a new variant of the T-80BVM main battle tank (MBT), which has been modified to improve survivability based on combat experiences in Ukraine, a documentary broadcast by Zvezda TV on 10 September states.

The new variant is unnamed, but was shown to be equipped with a modified roof screen carrying explosive-reactive armour (ERA), additional ERA on the rear of the turret and sides of the hull, and a jamming system to counter drones.

The jamming system has been referred to as 'Breakwater', and consists of two, cone-shaped antennas magnetically mounted on the turret front. The