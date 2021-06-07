Russia close to completing tests of new armoured vehicle ammunition

New ammunition created by the Russian design bureau Central Scientific and Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (TsNIITochMash) — part of Rostec Corporation — is nearing its final testing stage.

Expected to be revealed at Army 2021 exhibition in August, this new ammunition is conceived to protect armoured vehicles as a countermeasure against ATGMs.

Rostec says the 76mm ammunition weighs 2.8kg, while main features include a smokescreen 1.5 times thicker than similar weapons.

Similar to a smoke grenade, when discharged the weapon creates aerosol and dipole chaff to 'blind' attackers using precision weapons.

Rostec weapons cluster representatives said: ‘The ...