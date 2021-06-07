To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Russia close to completing tests of new armoured vehicle ammunition

7th June 2021 - 16:48 GMT | by Noemi Distefano in London

Test firing of new 76mm ammunition. (Photo: Rostec)

Russian firm Rostec announced the development of a new ammunition that could protect armoured vehicles from high-precision weapons.

New ammunition created by the Russian design bureau Central Scientific and Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (TsNIITochMash) — part of Rostec Corporation — is nearing its final testing stage.  

Expected to be revealed at Army 2021 exhibition in August, this new ammunition is conceived to protect armoured vehicles as a countermeasure against ATGMs.

Rostec says the 76mm ammunition weighs 2.8kg, while main features include a smokescreen 1.5 times thicker than similar weapons.

Similar to a smoke grenade, when discharged the weapon creates aerosol and dipole chaff to 'blind' attackers using precision weapons.

Rostec weapons cluster representatives said: ‘The ...

