AK-200 Kalashnikov rifles cleared for export

Rosoboronexport has received export permits for its newest Kalashnikov series assault rifles, the company announced on 8 February.

The permits cover the AK-200, AK-203, AK-204 and AK-205 versions of the rifle. The Kalashnikov AK-200 series assault rifles are equipped with integral Picatinny rail and can be fitted with necessary detachable equipment for the effective use of the weapon in various conditions including in reduced visibility.

The length-adjustable buttplate and a number of ergonomic solutions for optimising controls will enable users to fully realise their shooting skills, regardless of their anthropometric indicators and the availability of a variety of personal clothing, gear and equipment.

The AK200 series has successfully passed its testing programme.