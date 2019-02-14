AK-200 Kalashnikov rifles cleared for export
Rosoboronexport has received export permits for its newest Kalashnikov series assault rifles, the company announced on 8 February.
The permits cover the AK-200, AK-203, AK-204 and AK-205 versions of the rifle. The Kalashnikov AK-200 series assault rifles are equipped with integral Picatinny rail and can be fitted with necessary detachable equipment for the effective use of the weapon in various conditions including in reduced visibility.
The length-adjustable buttplate and a number of ergonomic solutions for optimising controls will enable users to fully realise their shooting skills, regardless of their anthropometric indicators and the availability of a variety of personal clothing, gear and equipment.
The AK200 series has successfully passed its testing programme.
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army to receive first AM General JLTVs in Q3 2024
An $8.66 billion follow-on contract has been awarded by the US Army for production of over 20,000 vehicles.
-
DroneShield counter-UAS systems to gain enhanced identification capabilities
Integration of Pierce Aerospace's Flight Portal ID suite will give DroneShield end-users previously unavailable UAS identification capabilities and better situational awareness.
-
Guns aplenty as British Army accelerates plans for new artillery
While no dates have been set in stone for an accelerated Mobile Fires Platform project or an interim capability, plenty of options exist for recapitalisation of British Army artillery.
-
UK upgrades ground refuelling tankers for military aircraft
The LCAR refuelling tankers used by the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and Army Air Corps are being upgraded with new components, allowing a service life extension of 15 years.
-
Norway wants to add long-range fires after Leopard tank buy
In addition to purchasing 54 Leopard 2 A7V MBTs, Norway is now preparing procurement of long-range fires with initial deliveries scheduled for 2026.
-
Advanced Panther tanks could be supplied to Ukraine
The KF51 Panther was unveiled last year at Eurosatory in Paris and sports a 130mm main gun.