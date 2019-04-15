To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Romanian Piranha 5 completes live firing testing

15th April 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) has successfully completed live firing test of the Piranha 5 wheeled armoured vehicle for the Romanian Army, the company announced on 9 April.

The test, which took place at a firing range in Camp Rena, Norway, saw a fully equipped Piranha 5 vehicle perform a series of static and dynamic shooting tests with a 30mm system. The tests qualified the Elbit Systems UT30 MK2 unmanned turret system for the 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle for the Romanian programme.

GDELS is to deliver up to 227 Piranha 5 wheeled armoured vehicles in six different configurations as part of the Romanian Army’s plan to modernise its legacy wheeled armoured vehicle fleet.

The Piranha 5 vehicles will be produced in Romania under a strategic cooperation and transfer of technology project between GDELS-Mowag and the Romanian company Uzina Mecanică București.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us