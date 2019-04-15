Romanian Piranha 5 completes live firing testing
General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) has successfully completed live firing test of the Piranha 5 wheeled armoured vehicle for the Romanian Army, the company announced on 9 April.
The test, which took place at a firing range in Camp Rena, Norway, saw a fully equipped Piranha 5 vehicle perform a series of static and dynamic shooting tests with a 30mm system. The tests qualified the Elbit Systems UT30 MK2 unmanned turret system for the 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle for the Romanian programme.
GDELS is to deliver up to 227 Piranha 5 wheeled armoured vehicles in six different configurations as part of the Romanian Army’s plan to modernise its legacy wheeled armoured vehicle fleet.
The Piranha 5 vehicles will be produced in Romania under a strategic cooperation and transfer of technology project between GDELS-Mowag and the Romanian company Uzina Mecanică București.
