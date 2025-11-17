Romania set to order KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles
Romania appears to be set to order Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) following a visit from company president Armin Papperger and meetings with government heads.
It has been reported that an agreement was reached after Papperger met with Romanian Minister of Economy Radu Miruță and Minister of National Defence Ionuț Moșteanu, and could ultimately be for 298 vehicles.
Romania announced in March 2023 it intended to replace its existing MLI-84 IFVs by 2031 and at the time Shephard forecast an order for up to 250 vehicles by 2031 for an estimated US$2.7 billion.
The estimated price is based
