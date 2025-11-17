To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Romania set to order KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles

17th November 2025 - 09:37 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

It is believed Romania may be about to order the KF41. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Romania’s effort to buy infantry fighting vehicles is expected to include five configurations: a standard platform with a 30mm autocannon, a command variant, an armoured recovery vehicle, a medical evacuation vehicle and a 120mm self-propelled mortar.

Romania appears to be set to order Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) following a visit from company president Armin Papperger and meetings with government heads.

It has been reported that an agreement was reached after Papperger met with Romanian Minister of Economy Radu Miruță and Minister of National Defence Ionuț Moșteanu, and could ultimately be for 298 vehicles.

Romania announced in March 2023 it intended to replace its existing MLI-84 IFVs by 2031 and at the time Shephard forecast an order for up to 250 vehicles by 2031 for an estimated US$2.7 billion.

The estimated price is based

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us