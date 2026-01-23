Romania intensifies search for more tanks and could look beyond Abrams

An Australian M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams taking part in a live fire trial; Romania has ordered the same vehicles. (Photo: Australian DoD)

Since signing a contract to purchase 54 M1A2 Abrams tanks last year, Romania has been looking into options to buy more tanks, but it could cast the net wider than Abrams with funding considerations potentially set to shape the outcome.