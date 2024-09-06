Rolls-Royce teams up with FFG to improve Wisent 1 and Leopard 1 engines

Rolls-Royce has teamed up with German vehicle and maintenance company FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft to developing a concept for the “long-term and economical repowering” of all variants of the Leopard 1 family, as well as the Wisent 1 support vehicle.

Working together, with the support of transmission specialist ZF, the aim of the project will be to replace the existing mtu MB838 engine, which is no longer in production, with a more modern mtu 8V199 engine. The concept will attempt to modernise the vehicles, improve their performance and develop a plug-and-play solution for all variants.

According to Rolls-Royce, the use of the 8V199 will offer the vehicles advantages such as its output of 800 kW, representing an increased output of 190 kW over the original engine.

The company also highlighted that it was “cheaper, lighter, more economical”, with longer service intervals and service life. Another logistical advantage highlighted was the simplified storage of spare parts for armed forces already using Series 199 engines.

Knut Müller, senior vice-president of global governmental at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, commented: “The new 800 kW version is the perfect drive solution to ensure that the vehicles in the Leopard 1 family can continue to be operated efficiently in the future. At the same time, we are tapping into a sales market that will support growth in our strategic business segment of public authorities.”

FFG, who will be responsible for the cooling concept and interface adaptations for the system, will develop and manufacture a power pack based on the mtu 8V199.

Jörg Kamper, Managing Director of Flensburger Fahrzeugbau-Gesellschaft, remarked: “This concept will be an excellent opportunity for many armies to adapt to the changed security situation at a reasonable cost and within a manageable period of time.”

ZF will work with FGG to ensure the continued development of the 4HP250 transmission and provide technical support for operation with the 8V199 engine.