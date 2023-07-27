To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Roketsan rolls out Tactical Missile Weapon System

27th July 2023 - 08:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Istanbul

RSS

FNSS Pars (6x6) fitted with the Roketsan Tactical Missile Weapon System, which can launch a variety of Rocketsan missiles (Photo: Author)

Roketsan, using internal R&D funding, has developed the Tactical Missile Weapon System (TMWS), which is being shown at IDEX 2023 installed on the roof of the FNSS Pars (6x6) armoured fighting vehicle (AFV).

The TMWS can be integrated on various tracked and wheeled platforms, including the still widely deployed M113 series of armoured personnel carriers (APC).

This is also referred to as the KMC-U Mobile Guided Missile System. This fully stabilised remote-controlled turret can be fitted with various pods of Roketsan missiles, which according to Roketsan, can be fired while the platform is moving.

These Roketsan missiles are the well-established Cirit laser-guided rocket, and the UMTAS, L-UMTAS and OMTAS anti-tank guided missiles (ATGW) that were originally developed to meet the requirements of the Turkish Army.

Once the missiles have been launched, new missiles

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

