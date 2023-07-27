Roketsan rolls out Tactical Missile Weapon System
The TMWS can be integrated on various tracked and wheeled platforms, including the still widely deployed M113 series of armoured personnel carriers (APC).
This is also referred to as the KMC-U Mobile Guided Missile System. This fully stabilised remote-controlled turret can be fitted with various pods of Roketsan missiles, which according to Roketsan, can be fired while the platform is moving.
These Roketsan missiles are the well-established Cirit laser-guided rocket, and the UMTAS, L-UMTAS and OMTAS anti-tank guided missiles (ATGW) that were originally developed to meet the requirements of the Turkish Army.
Once the missiles have been launched, new missiles
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Otokar shows large armed UGV for first time at IDEF
Turkey's Otokar has rolled out a new large UGV which can be fitted with a range of weapons including anti-tank missiles as well as carrying smaller UGVs and UAS.
-
UK's Project Morpheus land forces communications programme falling short
The UK's existing Bowman system will continue to soldier on, as while other aspects of the wider LETacCIS comms programme progress, Morpheus currently does not have an agreed initial operational capability date.
-
European countries test use of mixed reality in combat vehicles
Estonia and Croatia recently conducted trials with the Vegvisir Mixed Reality Situational Awareness System.