Roketsan rolls out Tactical Missile Weapon System

The TMWS can be integrated on various tracked and wheeled platforms, including the still widely deployed M113 series of armoured personnel carriers (APC).

This is also referred to as the KMC-U Mobile Guided Missile System. This fully stabilised remote-controlled turret can be fitted with various pods of Roketsan missiles, which according to Roketsan, can be fired while the platform is moving.

These Roketsan missiles are the well-established Cirit laser-guided rocket, and the UMTAS, L-UMTAS and OMTAS anti-tank guided missiles (ATGW) that were originally developed to meet the requirements of the Turkish Army.

Once the missiles have been launched, new missiles