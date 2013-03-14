Roke wins soldier sensor research contract

Roke Manor Research will lead a team of specialists to assess, mature and integrate innovative sensor technology for the dismounted close combat infantry soldier under a research programme being funded by the UK Government’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl). The company’s selection for the three-year, £5 million contract for the Dismounted Close Combat Sensors (DCCS) research programme was announced on 14 March.

Led by Roke, the team of specialists - drawn from across industry and academia - will conduct work to develop an open system architecture, in line with the developing Generic Soldier Architecture (GSA), to allow for the integration of multiple sensor-based subsystems, such as acoustic, thermal imaging and RF subsystems. The system would enhance situational awareness, facilitate collaborative targeting and increase operational tempo, while minimising the size, weight and power burden on the soldier.



The DCCS research programme team comprises Roke as prime, SEA and QinetiQ, performing a comprehensive system integration, architecture and experimentation role. The team will work with a wide range of technology and exploitation partners, in an open framework, to assess and integrate sensor technologies. Roke will also work closely with Dstl to ensure the objectives of the programme are met.



David Massey, programme lead for Dstl’s C4ISR Domain, said: ‘The DCCS research to be delivered by Roke is an important programme for the Ministry of Defence. The intent is to develop the UK’s dismounted soldier as an integrated sensor capability within the wider ISTAR enterprise, thus providing him with greater local and shared situational awareness whilst increasing his overall combat effectiveness. Over the next three years, Roke, along with its partners, will be developing the key low-power, low-weight sensor and processing technologies that will realise the benefits envisaged.’



James Fisher, business sector manager, Roke, said: ‘The team will be casting the net wide to identify novel sensor technologies, developing them into workable solutions that improve military capability and therefore maximise the return on this programme’s investment.



‘As a team, we will deliver a complete range of industry and technology expertise that will optimise the programme’s results. Roke has a proven pedigree of complex, consortium-based research activities. Coupled with our industry-leading capabilities in the soldier sensor technology space, we have a thorough understanding of how to exploit research to deliver effective technologies.’