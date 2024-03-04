To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall wins order for hundreds of guided artillery rockets

4th March 2024 - 12:40 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Rheinmetall has seen a surge in demand for ammunition, including this latest order, and will open a new factory in Unterlüß in Lower Saxony, Germany. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Rheinmetall has received orders worth billions of Euro to replenish munitions of European countries supplied to Ukraine, particularly 120mm and 155mm shells, as well as replenish stocks donated by European countries.

Rheinmetall has received a €300 million (US$325 million) order from an undisclosed NATO country for several hundred multiple rocket launcher ammunition.

The order will be fulfilled by Rheinmetall subsidiary Expal Munitions of Spain with delivery scheduled to be completed before the end of 2027. In November 2022, Rheinmetall announced a process to purchase the Spanish company as part of an effort to boost capacity.

The specific type of rockets were not disclosed but they were listed by the company as having a range of 300km. 

On 12 February construction started for a new factory in Lower Saxony to manufacture explosives, artillery ammunition and rocket artillery components.

The latest orders for artillery rockets and 155mm artillery ammunition followed framework contracts for artillery ammunition which have been in place in the past year.

Rheinmetall received a $4.4 billion framework agreement in July 2023 for 120mm ammunition which has been followed by orders for hundreds-of-thousands of shells in the following October and November.

