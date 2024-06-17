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Rheinmetall unveils Armoured Breaching Vehicle Keiler NG at Eurosatory

17th June 2024 - 08:01 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Paris

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Armoured Breaching Vehicle Keiler NG clearly showing Pearson Engineering Full Width Mine Plough deployed at front and Rheinmetall Denel Munitions Plofadder Mine Clearing Line Charge container at rear. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Mine-clearing system has been designed to meet the requirements of the German Army and has been based on operational experience in Ukraine.

The Rheinmetall Armoured Breaching Vehicle (ABV) Keiler NG (New Generation) is among the new armoured vehicles being unveiled at Eurosatory this year.

The original Keiler, still deployed by the German Army, is based on a modified M48 tank chassis and fitted with a flail-type mine-clearing system mounted at the front of the boat-shaped hull.

A total of 24 were supplied to the German Army by the then MaK (today Rheinmetall) and the last of these was delivered in 1998.

The ABV Keiler NG has been designed by Rheinmetall using company funds and based on feedback from operational experience in Ukraine,

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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