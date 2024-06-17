Rheinmetall unveils Armoured Breaching Vehicle Keiler NG at Eurosatory

The Rheinmetall Armoured Breaching Vehicle (ABV) Keiler NG (New Generation) is among the new armoured vehicles being unveiled at Eurosatory this year.

The original Keiler, still deployed by the German Army, is based on a modified M48 tank chassis and fitted with a flail-type mine-clearing system mounted at the front of the boat-shaped hull.

A total of 24 were supplied to the German Army by the then MaK (today Rheinmetall) and the last of these was delivered in 1998.

The ABV Keiler NG has been designed by Rheinmetall using company funds and based on feedback from operational experience in Ukraine,