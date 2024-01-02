Rheinmetall to upgrade Romanian air defence artillery systems

Rheinmetall has been contracted to upgrade Romania’s Oerlikon GDF 103 air defence artillery systems with four systems to be provided under a EUR328 million (US$360 million) deal which includes training, spare parts and other services.

Two of the systems are expected to be delivered in the next two years and the final two before the end of 2026.

Each of the systems ordered consists of an Oerlikon Skymaster TLCN fire control system; an X-Band Tactical Acquisition Radar 3D (X-TAR3D); six 35mm GDF009 TREO Oerlikon Twin Guns, including autoloader; and two heavy-duty special trucks for transporting the fire control system and the tracking radar.

Armin Papperger, chairman of the executive board of Rheinmetall, said the order was the first ‘substantial first-time order from the Romanian government [and] widens our footprint in Central Europe.'

‘The order will bolster the defensive capabilities of the EU and NATO on Europe’s eastern flank, something we’re very happy about.’

Rheinmetall has already been operating a vehicle maintenance and service hub In Satu Mare, close to Romania’s border with Ukraine, for several months.

The company highlighted the success of canon ant-aircraft systems in Ukraine’s war against Russia, particularly the aging 35mm Gepard antiaircraft tank against aerial threats, especially cruise missiles and UAVs, and the continuing importance of short-range air defence in modern warfare.