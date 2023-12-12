To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Rheinmetall to upgrade Austria’s Skyguard air defence system

12th December 2023 - 16:05 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Rheinmetall will upgrade Austria's Skyguard air defence system. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall's Oerlikon Skyguard, the air defence system developed for the protection of stationary high value assets such as air fields, bridges, industrial installations and military command and control centres, will undergo a multimillion dollar upgrade.

Rheinmetall will upgrade Austria’s Skyguard air defence system under a €532 million (US$573 million) programme expected to begin in February 2024 and run for two years.

The contract, Project Skyguard Next Generation (SkyNex), will consist of seven tactical units, each comprising four 35mm guns, a sensor unit for monitoring airspace and a command post.

As part of the deal, 28 Austrian 35mm guns will be upgraded to the latest standard. The contract has also included spare parts, training support and 35mm ammunition, along with the option for an additional tactical unit.

The Skynex system was based on existing weapons systems owned by the Austrian Army. As part of a service life extension programme, Austria’s existing 35mm Oerlikon twin guns will be completely modernized and linked to a high-performance target tracking capability, as well as linking to Rheinmetall’s Skymaster command system.

The Skynex system encompasses airspace surveillance, a weapon engagement centre and effectors. Featuring a rate of fire of 1,000 rounds per minute and a maximum effective range of up to 4,000 metres, Oerlikon rapid-fire automatic cannon would serve as the effectors.

The company pointed to the success of ‘the 35mm Gepard antiaircraft tank in Ukraine as a sign of the effectiveness of cannon-based in countering aerial targets – especially cruise missiles and drones – and the continuing relevance of this capability today in close-range air defence’.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us