Rheinmetall to provide rear-facing camera for Warrior IFVs

Rheinmetall Electronics UK will provide the rear-facing camera for the British Army’s fleet of 359 Warrior IFVs in a contract described as in ‘the low double-digit Euro range’.

The selection of the Trailblazer camera as the rear safety camera system will help establish the system as common across three future vehicles including the Boxer IFV and as the driver-vision system on Challenger 3 MBTs.

According to the company, the selected Trailblazer system provides a wide field of view and has SIL1 and EMC Land Class A compliance.

The system to be installed on Boxer vehicles comprise an infrared camera with a 90° field of view offering coverage down to 0 Lux and allowing the driver a wide field of view across the width of the vehicle.

The technology installed on Boxer operates individual camera clusters fitted around the vehicle allowing for crew members to benefit from a full 360° panoramic situational awareness capability.

The Boxer systems were contracted to RFEL UK, since rebranded as Rheinmetall UK, in 2021 under a 10-year period worth £28 million (US$39.5 million) from Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land and Rheinmetall.