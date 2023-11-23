To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall to provide rear-facing camera for Warrior IFVs

23rd November 2023 - 19:55 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The rear-facing cameras will be used on the British Army’s fleet of Warrior IFVs. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

Rheinmetall Electronics’ Trailblazer camera has been in service on the UK’s Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicles (MIVs) and has been been planned for the Challenger 3 MBT programme.

Rheinmetall Electronics UK will provide the rear-facing camera for the British Army’s fleet of 359 Warrior IFVs in a contract described as in ‘the low double-digit Euro range’.

The selection of the Trailblazer camera as the rear safety camera system will help establish the system as common across three future vehicles including the Boxer IFV and as the driver-vision system on Challenger 3 MBTs.

According to the company, the selected Trailblazer system provides a wide field of view and has SIL1 and EMC Land Class A compliance.

The system to be installed on Boxer vehicles comprise an infrared camera with a 90° field of view offering coverage down to 0 Lux and allowing the driver a wide field of view across the width of the vehicle.

The technology installed on Boxer operates individual camera clusters fitted around the vehicle allowing for crew members to benefit from a full 360° panoramic situational awareness capability.

The Boxer systems were contracted to RFEL UK, since rebranded as Rheinmetall UK, in 2021 under a 10-year period worth £28 million (US$39.5 million) from Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land and Rheinmetall.

