Rheinmetall sells Skyguard 3 systems to international customer
Rheinmetall on 5 July announced a new €65 million contract ‘of great importance’ to supply Skyguard 3 air defence systems for an unnamed international customer.
Deliveries of the Oerlikon Skyguard 3s with GDF009 twin 35mm guns and airburst-capable Advanced Hit Efficiency and Destruction (AHEAD) ammunition, plus spare parts, are scheduled for completion in 2024.
As the third-generation Skyguard system, Skyguard 3 is optimised for inner-tier air defence and base/fixed-asset protection. The fire-control unit in Skyguard 3 connects up to four effectors.
The twin 35mm guns have a maximum rate of fire of 1,100 rounds per minute.
AHEAD ammunition is designed specifically for small, very low and fast-flying targets such as UAVs, loitering munitions and missiles. A single AHEAD round ejects a lethal shower of 152 spin-stabilised sub-projectiles, each weighing 3.3g.
More from Land Warfare
-
Croatia seeks partner for Patria BOV maintenance
Croatian MoD awaits interest from industry in tender to support its 126-vehicle fleet of Patria BOV APCs.
-
Indian Army explores light armoured recce vehicles through RfI
The latest in a slew of Indian Army RfIs is seeking domestically designed and built 4x4 lightly armoured reconnaissance vehicles.
-
Singapore to get wheeled artillery and Bronco 3s from 2024
Singapore's defence minister provided updates on artillery, tracked carriers, submarines and the country's new Digital and Intelligence Service.
-
Sweden and UK double down on NLAW procurement
Following the success of NLAW in the defence of Ukraine, the UK and Sweden have signed an agreement for increased procurement of the system.
-
France moves forward with Furious schedule
France is ploughing ahead with its 2022 schedule for the Furious UGV development programme, with the DGA procurement agency awarding Safran a second-phase contract.
-
Indian Army issues RfI for .338 sniper rifles
Sniper rifles for the Indian military are just one category of small arms that has made little progress in terms of successful tenders.