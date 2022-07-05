Rheinmetall sells Skyguard 3 systems to international customer

Rheinmetall on 5 July announced a new €65 million contract ‘of great importance’ to supply Skyguard 3 air defence systems for an unnamed international customer.

Deliveries of the Oerlikon Skyguard 3s with GDF009 twin 35mm guns and airburst-capable Advanced Hit Efficiency and Destruction (AHEAD) ammunition, plus spare parts, are scheduled for completion in 2024.

As the third-generation Skyguard system, Skyguard 3 is optimised for inner-tier air defence and base/fixed-asset protection. The fire-control unit in Skyguard 3 connects up to four effectors.

The twin 35mm guns have a maximum rate of fire of 1,100 rounds per minute.

AHEAD ammunition is designed specifically for small, very low and fast-flying targets such as UAVs, loitering munitions and missiles. A single AHEAD round ejects a lethal shower of 152 spin-stabilised sub-projectiles, each weighing 3.3g.