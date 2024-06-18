Rheinmetall opts for direct replacement for turret on Panther Evolution Upgrade

Rheinmetall is embarking on an upgrade programme called the Panther Evolution Upgrade (PEU) which is pulling through from the Panther MBT unveiled just two years ago. The Main Battle Tank (MBT) is being optimised for production following a contract awarded from Hungary.

Along with the PEU, the company is showcasing other MBT upgrading concepts at Eurosatory 2024 in Paris this week, including the current Leopard 2 MBT, Leopard 2A4 and a concept demonstrator of an uncrewed turret at Eurosatory 2024 in Paris this week.

PEU is a brand new all-digital turret and the same computerised fire control system as the