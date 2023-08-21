Rheinmetall opens new factory in Hungary to build Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles

The new factory, opened on 18 August, supports Rheinmetall’s contribution to Zrínyi 2026, Hungary’s effort to modernise its defence forces with a focus on local manufacture.

The German company will provide 209 Lynx KF41 IFVs in seven variants, plus 18 combat support vehicles, including Büffel/Buffalo 3 armoured recovery vehicles, as well as 38 military trucks.

In addition, the contract incorporates products and services such as simulators and training and instruction as well as an initial stock of spare parts and maintenance support.

Related Articles

Lynx procurement plan typifies Hungarian ambitions

Throughout the Lynx’s decades-long anticipated lifespan, spare parts and regular maintenance will be needed to ensure operational readiness and the factory will also support this effort.

In a first production phase, Hungary will be supplied with 46 Lynx systems configured as IFV or for a C2 role, plus nine Büffel/Buffalo 3 ARVs, all of which will be made in Germany and delivery of these has already begun. In a second phase, a joint venture will build and ship a further 172 Lynx systems and various combat support vehicles in Hungary.

In addition, a new development, production and test centre is now being built on a 33-hectare site in Zala County in southwest Hungary which will include a firing tunnel.