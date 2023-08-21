Rheinmetall opens new factory in Hungary to build Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles
The new factory, opened on 18 August, supports Rheinmetall’s contribution to Zrínyi 2026, Hungary’s effort to modernise its defence forces with a focus on local manufacture.
The German company will provide 209 Lynx KF41 IFVs in seven variants, plus 18 combat support vehicles, including Büffel/Buffalo 3 armoured recovery vehicles, as well as 38 military trucks.
In addition, the contract incorporates products and services such as simulators and training and instruction as well as an initial stock of spare parts and maintenance support.
Related Articles
Lynx procurement plan typifies Hungarian ambitions
Throughout the Lynx’s decades-long anticipated lifespan, spare parts and regular maintenance will be needed to ensure operational readiness and the factory will also support this effort.
In a first production phase, Hungary will be supplied with 46 Lynx systems configured as IFV or for a C2 role, plus nine Büffel/Buffalo 3 ARVs, all of which will be made in Germany and delivery of these has already begun. In a second phase, a joint venture will build and ship a further 172 Lynx systems and various combat support vehicles in Hungary.
In addition, a new development, production and test centre is now being built on a 33-hectare site in Zala County in southwest Hungary which will include a firing tunnel.
More from Land Warfare
-
Elbit Systems wins $55 million contract for Netherlands' counter-UAS solution
Elbit Systems has won a $55 million contract to provide the Netherlands with multi-layered ReDrone C-UAS systems, featuring radar, signal intelligence and electro-optical capabilities. Deliveries will be completed by 2027.
-
Australia sees inexplicably steep price rise for additional HIMARS
Questions need to be asked at the steep inflation, in the order of a magnitude of 2.5, that the US is asking for HIMARS.
-
Turkish air-portable howitzer targets exports as local production line rolls on
Turkey’s MKEK has set its sights on export opportunities for its 105mm Boran Air Portable Light Towed Howitzer (APLTH) now that it is in production for the home market.
-
Axnes releases Tactical Team Bubble capability for PNG wireless intercom
Communications company Axnes has unveiled a new Tactical Team Bubble capability for its PNG Wireless Intercom System (WICS) family.
-
Brazilian Army outlines future acquisitions under Land Forces 2040 programme
The army is interested in procuring C2, EW, ISR and communication solutions as well as helicopters. It also plans to invest in AI, automation and 3D printing as well as in bio, cyber and quantum technologies.