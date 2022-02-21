Rheinmetall launches Lynx 120 for mechanised fire support

French MoD awards Nexter contract to develop Caesar 6x6 Mark II
The new generation Caesar 6x6 retains the baseline configuration of the artillery system but adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.
Rheinmetall has launched a new mechanised fire support and antitank variant of the KF41 Lynx IFV.
The Lynx 120 ‘merges a tried-and-tested turret concept’ and a 120mm smoothbore gun (as used on the Leopard 2 MBT) with the Lynx KF 41 chassis, Rheinmetall announced on 18 February. The gun can fire DM11 programmable high-explosive ammunition.
Secondary armament on the Lynx 120 includes a coaxial machine gun, and a .50cal machine gun in the commander’s remote weapon station.
The new vehicle also features an open plug-and-play capability for future upgrades while adhering to NATO standards.
A 360° camera system with automatic target detection and tracking reduces crew workload and boosts situational awareness, Rheinmetall claimed.
Just as with the IFV variant of the Lynx, the new vehicle can be equipped with modular protection modules for a ‘mission-specific response to ballistic threats, improvised explosive devices, explosively formed penetrators and artillery fire’, Rheinmetall stated.
The Lynx 120 would also be the first armoured vehicle to include the Rheinmetall StrikeShield Active Defence System.
Rheinmetall gave no information on potential initial users of the Lynx 120, although it may decide to market the vehicle alongside the KF41 as a complementary platform.
The new generation Caesar 6x6 retains the baseline configuration of the artillery system but adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.
With the upgrade, the unit is the most modernised Stryker brigade in the US Army. CROWS and CROWS-J improve crew safety and survivability by allowing for Soldiers to engage threats from inside the Stryker.
Polish plans to buy the most advanced variant of the Abrams MBT have received a boost after approval from the US State Department.
Göker performs multiple functions with a different CONOPS from previous Turkish 35mm guns.
The US Army has allocated $7.3 billion to purchase 15,425 JLTVs, potentially including hybrid or electric-drive vehicles to reduce fuel consumption.
Northrop Grumman will produce its Next Generation Targeting Handheld System for the USMC.