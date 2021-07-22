HSW to produce Leopard tank barrels under licence

Russia pitches more S-400 SAM systems to Turkey
Rosoboronexport announced at MAKS 2021 its intention to deliver more S-400 SAM systems to Turkey.
Rheinmetall Waffe Munition and HSW have signed an agreement for licenced production of L44 cannon components, including 120mm smoothbore gun barrels for main battle tanks.
The licence agreement lasts for 20 years, HSW parent company PGZ announced in a 21 July statement.
The deal will see HSW produce barrels for the Leopard tank operated by the Polish Armed Forces. There is also the option for the Polish company to join the Rheinmetall supply chain in future.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Poland received 105 ex-German Leopard 2A5s in 2014-15 with an out-of-service date of 2034.
Poland also plans to upgrade its entire fleet of 142 Leopard 2A4s to the Leopard 2PL standard, with involvement from Rheinmetall and PGZ subsidiary ZM Bumar Labedy.
Framework contract for Rheinmetall could see delivery of up to 130,000 LLM-VarioRay laser light modules by the late 2020s.
L3Harris is providing fully digital WESCAM MX-GCS sights for installation on US Army vehicles in the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense programme.
Spanish firm develops kits for 70mm and 300mm rockets and artillery shells up to 155mm.
How is the Polish government funding the $6 billion procurement of 250 Abrams SEPv3 tanks, and does this mark the start of a broader MBT replacement programme?
Recent IPA annual reports have been a roll call of MoD failings but the latest version could see procurement turning a corner for the better — aside from the Ajax project.