Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx fighting vehicles set for first taste of combat in Ukraine
After confusion about delivery schedules for KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine, funding has been cleared by the German government and a contract signed to deliver the first frontline vehicles.
Rheinmetall announced on 12 January that a contract was signed for five vehicles in December last year. However, vehicles may already be in country, or certainly will be shortly, with the company stating that delivery will occur “as early as the beginning of 2026”.
The order value for the first five combat vehicles is in the mid-double-digit million euro range, with the purchase being financed by the German
