Rheinmetall awarded M107 ammunition contract

Rheinmetall has received a €21 million (US$21.4 million) contract for an order of tens of thousands of 155mm M107 artillery shells. The international buyer was not disclosed, but deliveries will begin in the first half of 2025.

The ammunition will be manufactured by Rheinmetall Expal Munitions in Spain. The M107 type has been in service with several NATO nations for decades and can be fired from a large number of 155mm weapon systems.

Rheinmetall has been substantially increasing its production capabilities over the past few years in the face of surging demand both to supply Ukraine directly and to replenish the stockpiles of countries who have sent their own stockpiles of shells, rockets and mortars to Ukraine.

The group aims to be able to produce up to 1.1 million 155mm artillery shells annually by 2027.

In November last year, construction work began on a new ammunition plant in Lithuania led by German company Rheinmetall, which will be making tens of thousands of 155mm calibre artillery shells per year beginning in 2026.

Earlier this month, Rheinmetall was contracted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence to supply 180,000 rounds of 35mm High Explosive Incendiary with Tracer (HEI-T) ammunition for use with 55 Gepard anti-aircraft gun which have already been supplied.

The order value is described by the company as “in the high double-digit million Euro range”.