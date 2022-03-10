To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall and MBDA team up in Italy for air defence MoU

10th March 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Representatives of Rheinmetall Italia and MBDA Italia signed an MoU. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The Italian subsidiaries of MBDA and Rheinmetall aim to develop new business opportunities in the air defence sector.

Rheinmetall Italia and MBDA Italia have signed an MoU to cooperate on air defence technologies over the next two years.

The two companies pledged on 8 March to ‘explore possibilities for collaborating in the area of air defence including disruptive technologies and in the national and European defence funds domain’.

Ultimately, the two companies aim to develop joint business opportunities in Italy and further afield.

MBDA enjoys a prominent share of the missile market, while Rheinmetall Italia is known for its surveillance and tracking radars used with short-range (SHORAD) and very short-range (VSHORAD) air defence systems.

For example, the X-TAR3D tactical acquisition radar operates in the X band for short-range search, detection, acquisition, tracking, classification and identification of low-altitude aerial targets.

