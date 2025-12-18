Rheinmetall and KNDS tank tie-up narrows trans-European options
Germany’s Bundeskartellamt, the country’s federal competition authority, has approved the expansion of a joint venture (JV) between Rheinmetall Landsysteme and KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) Germany to develop a main battle tank (MBT).
The JV, called PSM (Projekt System & Management), was originally founded to process an order to supply the Puma infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) but this structure will handle a possible contract from the government for an MBT.
The Bundeskartellamt office revealed: “The previous organisational structure of PSM is also to be used in the future for a contract still to be awarded by the [German Army] for the development
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Hungary set to begin using Hero 400 loitering munitions
Developed by Israel's Uvision and with systems being sold in the thousands to multiple European NATO countries and the US, the Hero family of loitering systems is also in production in the US and Italy, the latter through Rheinmetall.
-
Lockheed Martin to look further afield for GMARS rocket system opportunities
The HX truck is already in use in many NATO and allied countries around the world as a logistics vehicle and carrier for high-value systems, including missile firing weapons, so its use for the Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System makes logistical sense.
-
Lithuanian 1st Division to achieve initial operating capability in 2026
Lithuania is one of the countries stepping up its defences in the face of the war in Ukraine with a particular focus on its neighbour and Russian ally Belarus, which has been making incursions into Lithuania’s airspace with balloons and drones.