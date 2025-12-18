To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall and KNDS tank tie-up narrows trans-European options

18th December 2025 - 12:27 GMT | by Damian Kemp, Dr Peter Magill in London, UK

A German plan to quickly develop a new tank may cast a shadow over MGCS. (Image: KNDS)

The French and German governments signed an agreement in June 2018 to cooperate on the development of a new main battle tank under the Main Ground Combat System programme but the effort has struggled. This new agreement may damage it further.

Germany’s Bundeskartellamt, the country’s federal competition authority, has approved the expansion of a joint venture (JV) between Rheinmetall Landsysteme and KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) Germany to develop a main battle tank (MBT).

The JV, called PSM (Projekt System & Management), was originally founded to process an order to supply the Puma infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) but this structure will handle a possible contract from the government for an MBT.

The Bundeskartellamt office revealed: “The previous organisational structure of PSM is also to be used in the future for a contract still to be awarded by the [German Army] for the development

