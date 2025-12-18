Rheinmetall and KNDS tank tie-up narrows trans-European options

Germany’s Bundeskartellamt, the country’s federal competition authority, has approved the expansion of a joint venture (JV) between Rheinmetall Landsysteme and KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) Germany to develop a main battle tank (MBT).

The JV, called PSM (Projekt System & Management), was originally founded to process an order to supply the Puma infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) but this structure will handle a possible contract from the government for an MBT.

The Bundeskartellamt office revealed: “The previous organisational structure of PSM is also to be used in the future for a contract still to be awarded by the [German Army] for the development